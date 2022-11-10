AIAPGET 2022 Result Declared: Check Website; How to Download Result and Key Here

AIAPGET 2022 Result is declared on the website for the candidates to check.
(Photo: iStock)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) officially announced the result of AIAPGET 2022 recently for the candidates. The ones who appeared for the exam are requested to download the result soon from the website. It is important to note that the AIAPGET 2022 result is declared on the official website - ntaresults.nic.in and aiapget.nta.nic.in.
Candidates can finally go through their scores and download the result from the official website to take a better look at it whenever required.
Candidates were eagerly waiting for the National Testing Agency (NTA) to release the AIAPGET 2022 result. Along with the result, candidates can also go through other updates on the website - ntaresults.nic.in and aiapget.nta.nic.in.
It is important to note that the NTA has declared the AIAPGET 2022 final answer key as well for interested candidates who want to take a look at it.
To know about all the latest details and updates regarding the AIAPGET 2022 result and final answer key, one must check the website - aiapget.nta.nic.in carefully. They will find all the essential details on the website.
According to the latest details available from the National Testing Agency (NTA), the AIAPGET 2022 provisional answer key was declared earlier on the website. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against it within a certain deadline.
Candidates are requested to download the result from the website - ntaresults.nic.in or aiapget.nta.nic.in so that they can go through it whenever they want and see if there are any mistakes.
Here are the simple steps candidates should follow to download the AIAPGET 2022 result online:
Visit the official website - ntaresults.nic.in or aiapget.nta.nic.in.
Click on the link that states AIAPGET 2022 result available on the homepage.
Correctly enter your required details in the provided space such as Roll Number, Date of Birth, etc.
Tap on submit to view the result page.
Your result will display on the screen of your device.
Take a look at the mentioned details carefully.
Now, download the AIAPGET 2022 result from the website and take a printout of the same.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)