AIAPGET 2022 Correction Window To Open Today for Edits and Corrections

Follow the steps given here to make changes to the AIAPGET 2022 Application.

Shivangani Singh
i

The application correction window for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2022 will be opened from today. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will now allow the candidates to correct and edit the submitted application.

Candidates can submit the corrections to the agency in the particulars in the online application forms for which they will have to pay an additional fees (depending on the changes made in the application form). The application correction window will be open till 31 August 2022, 11:50 pm.

Candidates can edit the AIAPGET application form by visiting the official website – aiapget.nta.nic.in.

The NTA will conduct the AIAPGET for admission to postgraduate AYUSH courses for the academic session 2022-23.

Candidates can also edit their internship completion date at the time of correction. This is their only chance to make any corrections in the application form.

Candidates should keep an eye on the NTA website for the latest updates. They can also call the NTA help desk at 01140759000/01169227700 or write to the NTA at aiapget@nta.ac.in.

NTA has made the application correction option for AIAPGET 2022 available online.

How to Edit or Make Changes to the AIAPGET 2022 Application?

  1. Visit the official website at aiapget.nta.nic.in.

  2. On the homepage, search for the candidate login link.

  3. Enter your credentials to log in.

  4. Edit or correct the NTA AIAPGET 2022 application form.

  5. After making the required changes, candidates can save and submit the application.

  6. Download the confirmation submission page on the device for future reference.

