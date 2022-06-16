Agnipath Scheme: IGNOU To launch 3-Year Special Degree Course for 'Agniveers'

The Ministry of Education announced on Wednesday that they will be launching a special three-year undergraduate degree programme for the 'Agniveers.'

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has designed this degree course and it will be executing it.

The Union Cabinet approved a recruitment scheme for the Indian youth on Tuesday, which will allow them to serve in the Armed Forces called Agnipath. The selected youngsters will be known as 'Agniveers.'

It will be a degree course provided by the education ministry, which will focus on providing skill education to Agniveers and equipping them for various job roles in the civilian sector.

The regulatory bodies like All India Council for Technical Education, National Council for Vocational Education and Training, and University Grants Commission have recognised the framework of the programme.