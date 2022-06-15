'Agnipath' Scheme for Recruiting Youth Soldiers: What Is It? Who Is Eligible?

The Centre on Tuesday, 14 June, launched the 'Agnipath' scheme, for the recruitment of soldiers in the Army, Navy, and Air Force – largely on a short-term contractual basis, with an aim to cut the ballooning salary and pensions bill.

The average age profile in the forces is 32 years, and is expected to go down by at least six years. Once recruited, these soldiers will be called 'Agniveers.'

What exactly is the scheme? Who is eligible to be recruited? Here's all you need to know.