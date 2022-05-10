Delhi Women's Commission Summons MCDs Over Security After School Assault

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued summons to the three MCDs asking them to furnish information regarding the safety of students in the schools that are run by them. This comes days after two girls were assaulted and 'forcibly undressed' inside a school run by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC). After the issue was highlighted by the commission, Delhi Police arrested the accused.

The commission has pointed out that the school did not have CCTV cameras or security guards. The Quint had earlier reported that neither did the EDMC school have CCTV cameras, nor was there a security guard during the day.