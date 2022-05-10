Delhi Women's Commission Summons MCDs Over Security After School Assault

DCW chief Swati Maliwal.
(File photo)
The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued summons to the three MCDs asking them to furnish information regarding the safety of students in the schools that are run by them. This comes days after two girls were assaulted and 'forcibly undressed' inside a school run by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC). After the issue was highlighted by the commission, Delhi Police arrested the accused.
The commission has pointed out that the school did not have CCTV cameras or security guards. The Quint had earlier reported that neither did the EDMC school have CCTV cameras, nor was there a security guard during the day.
EDMC officials informed the DCW that out of 232 schools, only 15 schools have cameras. The body told the commission that the proposal for installation of CCTV cameras at the boundary in all EDMC Schools is in advanced stage of finalisation.
The DCW Chairperson, Swati Maliwal said in a statement, "A school is a second home for a child. Children should feel most safe in their schools which are supposed to provide holistic learning. However, the recently reported incident of sexual assault with girls in an MCD school has raised serious questions over safety and security of the children especially girls inside these schools."
She added, "Further, the information provided by East MCD shows the dismal condition of safety and security of students as none of the schools have a security guard. This is unacceptable and the Commission has instituted an enquiry in this regard. Urgent steps must be taken to make these schools safe for children.”
The Commission asked the commissioners of the three MCDs to furnish information about the number of schools being run for girls, category wise, the number of schools where no security guard is present during the day time, and the status of installation of CCTV cameras and the location of the existing CCTV cameras.
It has also asked for lists of urgent steps being taken by the schools to ensure that CCTVs are installed in all the classes. The summons also ask the MCDs to state whether schools have biometric attendance for staff and how many schools have child counselors or psychologists. The MCDs have been summoned to appear before the commission.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)