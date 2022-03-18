4-Year UG Students With At Least 7.5 CGPA Eligible for PhD: UGC Revises Rules

The changes have been made in line with the principles of the New Education Policy (NEP), 2020.
(Photo Courtesy: UGC)
Undergraduate-degree holders who have a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 7.5 or higher will be considered eligible to take admission in PhD programmes, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has reportedly said in its revised guidelines.
The draft UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of PhD Degree) Regulations, 2022, was given the go ahead during a meeting of the commission conducted on 10 March, as per The Hindustan Times. The changes have been made in line with the principles of the New Education Policy (NEP), 2020.
The UGC altered the eligibility criteria after MPhil courses were discontinued, and four-year undergraduate programmes initiated under the NEP.
“The four-year undergraduate programme is beneficial to students in several ways. Those who are interested in research can do either multidisciplinary research or focus on a single discipline in their final year," Jagadesh Kumar, chairman of the UGC, was quoted by HT as saying.
It was also added in the guidelines that students in the four-year UG courses will be required to study common introductory courses in humanities, social sciences etc during their first three semesters, no matter which subject they choose for specialisation.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times and The Indian Express.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)