4-Year UG Students With At Least 7.5 CGPA Eligible for PhD: UGC Revises Rules

Undergraduate-degree holders who have a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 7.5 or higher will be considered eligible to take admission in PhD programmes, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has reportedly said in its revised guidelines.

The draft UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of PhD Degree) Regulations, 2022, was given the go ahead during a meeting of the commission conducted on 10 March, as per The Hindustan Times. The changes have been made in line with the principles of the New Education Policy (NEP), 2020.