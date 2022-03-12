No PhD Required For Experts to Teach in Central Universities: UGC Chairperson

UGC Chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar says no PhD is required for experts to become teachers
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has decided to do away with the mandatory PhD requirement to teach in many Central Universities, the body's Chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar told The Times of India.
According to the report, UGC is most likely to bring in new positions like Professors of Practice and Associate Professor of Practice.
“There are many experts who want to teach. There could be so be someone who has implemented large projects and has a lot of on-ground experience, or there could be a great dancer or a musician. But we can't appoint them going by the present rules," Kumar said.
Experts who have crossed the age of 60 may join as full or part-time faculty till they turn 65, the report indicated.
In a meeting of the Vice chancellors of central universities on 10 March, it was decided that a committee will be set up to work on the amendments in the regulations for teachers’ appointment.
They also discussed the progress in implementation of the National Education Policy among other things.
The UGC has also planned centralised portal to keep a track, and ensure appointments of teachers without delay. There were over 10,000 teaching positions lying vacant in centrally funded institutions, according to Ministry of Education’s data in December 2021.
