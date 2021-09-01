Delhi University Approves Implementation of NEP From Next Academic Year

From the next academic year onwards, Delhi University is set to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) and a four-year undergraduate programme.
The decision was taken after the Executive council (EC), the highest decision-making body at the university, gave its final approval on the matter on Tuesday, 31 August, PTI reported.
While Registrar Vikas Gupta has said that NEP will be implemented from 2022-23 academic year, three EC members have reportedly dissented against the move.
At the meeting, the multiple entry/exit scheme (MEES) and Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) were also approved. Through the MEES scheme, students will be able to enter and exit any course at various stages.
According to The Indian Express, EC members Seema Das, an elected teacher representative, RP Singh and Ashok Aggarwal, opposed the NEP implementation.
"I found it extremely unfortunate that a major restructuring was passed without responding to important issues raised by members. How can restructuring of UG courses be delinked with PG restructuring? Merits of FYUP are not clear," said Ashok Aggarwal.
Opposing the move, the Delhi University Teacher's Association (DUTA) also held an online protest on Tuesday, PTI reported.
On 24 August the Academic Council had passed the agenda of NEP implementation with 16 of the 26 elected members dissenting against the decision, alleging there was no prior discussion on the matter.
(With inputs from The Indian Express and PTI)
