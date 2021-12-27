'We Still Have Nightmares': Family Whose House Was Set Afire in Delhi Riots 2020

Video Editors: Rajbir Singh, Mohd. Irshad Alam

Cameraperson: Shiv Kumar Maurya

“We used to have wooden doors… we then got iron gates out of fear,” said 71-year-old Manori, whose house was attacked by a mob, looted, and set ablaze during the northeast Delhi riots in February 2020.

The house, tucked into a lane of Bhagirathi Vihar, continues to wear its scars even after one person was convicted for being part of a riotous mob. The family had to rebuild their lives from scratch when they returned two months later.

They recall the incident from 24 and 25 February. Those present at home at the time were Manori, her daughter Sahida Begum, and two of Manori’s grandsons – Ashiq and Asif.