2 Lakh for Damaged Eyes: The Price of Delhi Riot Victims’ Loss 

Most of us remember the February 2020 Delhi riots as a tragic series of incidents. But those directly affected by the violence found their lives altered irreparably, dealing with loss of life, loss of limb, loss of dear ones, loss of livelihood.

While no amount of compensation money can turn back the clock, The Quint found that some of those affected by the riots, have either received inadequate compensation, and in some case, none at all.

The Quint met riot survivors suffering serious medical conditions, along with their family members, from across communities. The aim was to understand how the riots changed their lives, and how the struggle for a fair and timely compensation has only further stripped them of dignity.