Delhi Riots: Woman Accused in Constable Ratan Lal's Murder Arrested from Noida

The DCP said that during the interrogation, the woman confessed her crime and disclosed that she was actively involved in the Citizenship Amendment Act-National Registrar of Citizens (CAA-NRC) protests. Consequently, she was named as an accused in the murder case of constable Ratan Lal.

The DCP added, “Since then, she fled her house and had been residing at different rented accommodations to dodge the police teams. During this period, she got married to a person who arranged a job for her as a customer care executive in the Noida-based company. She further revealed that she never used her mobile phone and used only internet calling through apps. She had been using the customer care number to connect with her relatives and family members.”

She was arrested under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act and the Arms Act.

According to a report by The Indian Express, sources said that the woman was accused of allegedly being present in the “active mob” and “provoking” people to kill Lal and attack then DCP Amit Sharma and then ACP Anuj Kumar.

On 2 October, a 33-year-old man, Mohd Wasim, was arrested from Aligarh in connection with the same case.

The death of the 42-year-old head constable, was one of the first incidents in the riots that shook the capital. He had died of bullet injuries in Gokalpuri on 24 February.