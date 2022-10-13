'Home Close to Murder Site, So We Left': Kin of Delhi Riot Victim Ankit Sharma

“Humaari chaati bhar jaati hai jab bhi hum uss naale ke saamne se guzarte hain jaha Ankit ki body mili thi… Iss liye ab uss area mein nahi rehte (Our heart sinks every time we cross that drain where Ankit’s body was found… That’s why we don’t live in that area now),” said 29-year-old Ankur Sharma, whose brother Ankit, was brutally killed in the riots that rocked northeast Delhi in February 2020.

Ankit was an Intelligence Bureau (IB) security assistant whose body was fished out of the Chand Bagh drain near his house in northeast Delhi’s Khajuri Khas on 26 February, 2020.

As per news reports from 2020, an evening ago, Ankit had stepped out of his house to see why a crowd had gathered in his locality, but he never made it back.

His brother Ankur said, “He had been asked by his superiors to go and assess the situation since incidents were unfolding near our locality.”

As per the post-mortem report, Ankit had received 52 stab wounds, after which he was dumped in the drain.