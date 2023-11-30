Delhi Govt Announces Motor Vehicle Aggregator & Delivery Service Provider Scheme

The Delhi government announced the 'Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme 2023'
The Delhi government announced the 'Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme 2023', on Wednesday, 29 November aiming to promote green and sustainable mobility and improve transportation services in the city by establishing a comprehensive regulation and licensing framework for aggregators offering passenger transport and delivery services.
While addressing the media, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, "There has been a long need for licensing and regulating the aggregators in the state for smoother operations for Delhiites. It is the first time in India that aggregator guidelines have also defined phase-wise electrification targets for these operators."
The Delhi government has announced that this scheme mandates service providers to transition to electric mobility to reduce air pollution and promote green mobility.
By 2030, Delhi's entire fleet of aggregators will be electric, enabling the operation of electric vehicle-only bike taxi services. The scheme also sets strict service quality standards to enhance customer satisfaction.
The scheme mentioned that "this includes requirements for vehicle cleanliness, driver behavior, and timely resolution of customer complaints. The scheme outlines compliances that are intended to enhance the public safety of customers."
"It will cover those with 25 or more motor vehicles (2W, 3W, and 4W, excluding buses) in their fleet who use a digital intermediary such as an app or web portal to connect with consumers for their services," it said.
The Delhi government said the scheme applies to aggregators, delivery service providers, and e-commerce entities operating in the National Capital Territory, requiring all operators to obtain a license within 90 days of the scheme's notification.
The scheme is highly stringent in enforcing compliance, with penalties ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 100,000 per instance for violations.
