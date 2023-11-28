Water Minister Atishi Asks Delhi Jal Board CEO To Solve Contaminated Water Issue

Delhi Water Minister Atishi expressed dissatisfaction on Monday, 27 November with contaminated water supply reports.
(File photo)
Delhi Water Minister Atishi Marlena expressed dissatisfaction on Monday, 27 November with contaminated water supply reports and urged the Delhi Jal Board's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for immediate action to prevent officers from showing alleged laxity in providing clean water.
Atishi wrote, "I am in receipt of a serious complaint regarding contamination of water in D-Block, New Friends Colony," in a letter to the DJB Chairman.
Atishi instructed the Delhi Jal Board to resolve the contaminated water issue in New Friends Colony within 48 hours and send a compliance report.
"Strong action needs to be taken against officers responsible for the water supply in New Friends Colony. Exemplary action needs to be taken so as to ensure that no officers of DJB show laxity in providing clean and adequate water in all parts of Delhi," she added.
Further, Delhi government sources told news agency IANS that Atishi has urged residents to take action against dirty water.
(With IANS Inputs)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)