Water Minister Atishi Asks Delhi Jal Board CEO To Solve Contaminated Water Issue

Atishi instructed the Delhi Jal Board to resolve the contaminated water issue in New Friends Colony within 48 hours and send a compliance report.

"Strong action needs to be taken against officers responsible for the water supply in New Friends Colony. Exemplary action needs to be taken so as to ensure that no officers of DJB show laxity in providing clean and adequate water in all parts of Delhi," she added.

Further, Delhi government sources told news agency IANS that Atishi has urged residents to take action against dirty water.

(With IANS Inputs)