Delhi Govt and Fukuoka Prefectural Govt Extend 'Friendship Agreement' Until 2026

A 35-member delegation from Japan's Fukuoka Prefectural Government visited Delhi on on Monday, 20 November, to meet Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and extended a 'friendship agreement' for three, ie till 31 March 2026.

The meeting was held to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the 'twinning agreement', where Kejriwal and delegation head and Vice Governor Akie Omagari signed a Memorandum of understanding (MoU).

Cabinet ministers of the Delhi government also attended the meeting.