Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Skips ED Summons in Delhi Jal Board Case

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday, 18 March, in the alleged Delhi Jal Board case, according to a report by news agency IANS.
The party further questioned why the ED sends summons when bail has been granted by the court. "Why does the BJP want to contest elections hiding behind the ED when Kejriwal is repeatedly sent summons despite bail from the court?" said AAP.
Kejriwal was reportedly asked to appear before the probe agency on 18 March, in connection with the DJB case, and on 21 March, in connection with the liquor excise policy case.
Atishi said that Kejriwal received another summons on the same day when the Lok Sabha 2024 election dates were announced, in connection with a "false" case related to the DJB. She further alleged that this was a deliberate attempt by the BJP to target its political adversaries through agencies like the ED and CBI.
The ED is investigating alleged illegal tendering and money laundering within the Delhi Jal Board.
