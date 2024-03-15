Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann Launch AAP’s Gujarat Lok Sabha Campaign

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal, along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, launched the Aam Aadmi Party's Gujarat Lok Sabha election campaign.
(Photo: Screengrabbed/Youtube)
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal, along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, launched the party's Gujarat Lok Sabha election campaign in Vadodara on Friday, 15 March.
AAP is contesting in two Lok Sabha seats from Bharuch and Bhavnagar. AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava is the candidate from Bharuch, and MLA Umesh Makwana is the candidate from Bhavnagar.
While addressing the gathering, Kejriwal said, "When two years ago we came to Gujarat to fight elections, everyone said for the Aam Aadmi Party, nothing can happen here as there always have been only two parties here, no scope for a third party. And suddenly, this third party came and took 14 percent of votes and got 5 MLAs."
Punjab CM Bhagwant, in his speech, criticised the BJP for the Chandigarh Mayor case, highlighted the jobs provided to the people of Punjab on merit, and asked for their support to get rid of dictatorship at the centre.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)