Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann Launch AAP’s Gujarat Lok Sabha Campaign

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal, along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, launched the party's Gujarat Lok Sabha election campaign in Vadodara on Friday, 15 March.

AAP is contesting in two Lok Sabha seats from Bharuch and Bhavnagar. AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava is the candidate from Bharuch, and MLA Umesh Makwana is the candidate from Bhavnagar.