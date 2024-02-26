Kejriwal Skips 7th ED Summons, Commemorates 1 Year Of Manish Sisodia in Jail

"It's been two years since the investigation into the alleged liquor scam. In two years, the ED and CBI have employed more than 500 officers in this investigation. Even after two years, not even a single rupee recovery was done," added Atishi.

Further, talking about the case, Atishi said, "It's the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), because of which, even after one year, Manish Sisodia hasn't gotten bail. This is one such law under which it's nearly impossible to get bail. This law was made to counter terrorism and drug trafficking. But I want to ask this question: Is this PMLA being used to stop terrorism or drug trafficking? Everyone knows that PMLA is used by the ED to attack opposition parties. It's been used to put the opposition parties in jail without getting bail for them."

"The obvious question is: if the BJP is arresting opposition leaders for corruption, why are the cases always filed under the Money Laundering Act? Why not the Prevention of Corruption Act? Why not the CrPC? It's because one gets bail under these laws," said Bharadwaj.