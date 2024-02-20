'Big Win For INDIA Alliance': Kejriwal On SC's Chandigarh Mayoral Polls Verdict

"We saw how, in the Chandigarh elections, it was clear that 20 votes were for the INDIA alliance and 16 votes for the BJP. 8 out of 20 votes of the INDIA Alliance were declared invalid wrongfully and lost the elections," said CM Kejriwal while addressing a conference after the Supreme Court's verdict.

"The Supreme Court called all the ballot papers to see and gave a verdict today. This happened for the first time in the history of India. We thank the Supreme Court for its decision in tough times in our country. SC's decision is very important for democracy and to protect democracy," added Kejriwal.