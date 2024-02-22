'Taking Revenge On AAP's Chandigarh Mayor Win': Atishi On Kejriwal's ED Summons

Aam Aadmi Party leaders Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj held press conferences as the ED sent its 7th summons to Delhi CM Kejriwal.
The Aam Aadmi Party said on Thursday, February 22, that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in reaction to the Supreme Court's verdict on the Chandigarh mayoral polls.
Aam Aadmi Party leaders Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj held press conferences as the ED sent its 7th summons to Delhi CM Kejriwal.
"ED has sent another summons today to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal; this is the 7th summons sent by them. On every ED summons, Arvind Kejriwal ji has replied, and we raised legal questions on what basis the summons was sent. None of our questions have been answered by the ED till date," said Atishi.
Atishi mentioned that the ED went to court over Kejriwal's absence from summons and expressed concern about the agency's inability to await the court's order.
"In court, the chief minister put forward that he's busy in the budget session and time until March 16 should be given, which was granted by the court. ED is not respecting the court's decision because they are not working as per law but with a political motive," said AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj.
Kejriwal, who has not appeared in previous summons for questioning in an alleged money laundering case related to the scrapped 2021–22 Delhi excise policy, appeared virtually on 17 February in front of the court. The ED has issued a seventh summons for him to appear on 26 February for questioning in the case, as reported by news agency PTI.
