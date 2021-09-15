WB, Odisha See Max Increase in Crimes Against Women; Decline in Delhi, UP: NCRB

The overall crimes against women in the country reduced by 8.3% in 2020 compared to 2019, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report released on Tuesday, 14 September.

A total of 3,71,503 cases of crime against women were registered in 2020, showing a decline of 8.3% from the 4,05,326 cases in 2019.

The majority of the cases were registered under ‘Cruelty by Husband or His Relatives’ (30.0%) followed by ‘Assault on Women with Intent to Outrage her Modesty’ (23.0%), ‘Kidnapping & Abduction of Women’ (16.8%) and ‘Rape’ (7.5%), the data showed.

Meanwhile, a total of 35,331 cases of crime against women were registered in 19 metropolitan cities (those having a population of more than 2 million) during 2020, showing a decrease of 21.1% over 2019 (44,783 cases).

West Bengal and Odisha saw the most increase in crimes against women in 2020 compared to 2019. On the other hand, Delhi saw a decline from 13,395 cases in 2019 to 10,093 cases in 2020. Uttar Pradesh was one of the states showing the sharpest decline, with cases going down from 59,853 in 2019 to 49,385 in 2020.

The report also said cases registered under Crimes against Women, Children and Senior Citizens, Theft, Burglary, Robbery and Dacoity had declined since the country was under complete lockdown during the first wave of the pandemic.