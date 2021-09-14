PM Modi Lauds UP Govt During Aligarh University Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 14 September, laid the foundation stone of a new university named after freedom fighter Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh in Aligarh.

A local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit, in 2014, had demanded renaming the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) after Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, who had donated the land for it, reported PTI.

PM Modi also visited the exhibition models of the Aligarh node of Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor and Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University.

"Today, I am missing Kalyan Singh ji. He would have been happy today. I am sure he is blessing us," PM Modi said during the event.

"Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh travelled to Afghanistan, Poland, South Africa, Japan for India's freedom and independence. I would like to tell the youth that whenever you find something difficult, always remember Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh. You will be motivated. The way he was focused on fighting for India's independence is inspiring," the prime minister said.

He said the country is correcting the mistakes made by it in the 20th century.