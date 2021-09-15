Yogi Adityanath Says UP Safer for Women Now, But How Does the State Really Fare?

Speaking at a function in Lucknow on Monday, 13 September, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the safety of women in the state had improved under his watch.

Addressing the last session of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) media workshop at the party headquarters in Lucknow, ahead of the scheduled Assembly elections in 2022, the incumbent chief minister spoke about women safety and safety of cattle (bulls and buffaloes) in the same breath.