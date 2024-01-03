'Investigate His Friends': Wife of Varanasi Lawyer Killed at New Year's Eve Bash

Raghvendra was also a father of two children, a boy and a girl. The cremation was carried out on 1 January, Monday.

The late advocate's wife Neetu Singh told The Quint that she ascribes blame to Gaurav, his wife Poonam Singh, Shekhar and his wife Rinku Tripathi.

"They have killed my husband. They had a plan, they even increased the music volume and both the wives had cornered me at that time. I want proper investigation against these people," she told The Quint.

However, on the alleged 'casteist remark' accusation, Kumar said, "We are still investigating the casteist remark claim because all the people at that party left and went here and there. The postmortem was done on 1 January, we are yet to take all the statements."

Meanwhile, Raghvendra's friend and another advocate in Varanasi, Sameer Kumar Singh, stated that the media is publishing 'misinformation' about him and only what is stated in the FIR is the truth.