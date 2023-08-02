“I'm a Shiv Bhakt but Vigilantes Didn't Spare Me": Hindu Whose Shop Was Attacked

In the violence that ensued in different parts of Haryana during Monday’s Shobha Yatra, some Hindu owners of the shops which got damaged claimed it was Hindutva vigilantes who targeted their properties.

In Sohna, an automobile shop got damaged and its owner Shatrughan Shukla, saw his bullet bike set on fire as he hid inside his home.

“I saw everything hiding from the room. Bajrang Dal men from the yatra came in and set my bike on fire. They also damaged one Scooty and one car. I was seeing everything, but I couldn’t come out because what can one man do in front of a crowd of hundred? I was helpless,” Shukla told The Quint.