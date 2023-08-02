'Tried To Call Him': Home Guard Killed in Haryana Violence Survived by Two Kids

According to sources, Gursev was on duty during the violence and was going from Gurugram to Mewat with the police team when his convoy was attacked. The rioters reportedly pelted stones and fired at the vehicle, following which, Gursev was rushed to a hospital in Sohna along with other injured personnel. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

"Can someone please tell me what happened to my husband?" his wife asked.

Gursev had joined the Home Guard ten years ago, following which he was posted in Fatehabad. He was sent for a temporary posting to Gurugram on 7 July.

In a statement, the Haryana Police said: "The Haryana Police stands with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. While no amount can compensate for the loss of a loved one, the bereaved family will be provided with Rs. 57 Lakh and all support by the Haryana Police."