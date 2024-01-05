'Gadoli's Siblings Gave Money to Murder Her': Divya Pahuja's Kin Claim in FIR

While the Gurugram Police's preliminary probe suggested that 27-year-old Divya Pahuja was shot dead for allegedly blackmailing and extorting money from main accused Abhijeet Singh, her family claimed that the murder was connected to the 2016 'fake encounter' case of gangster Sandeep Gadoli.

The former model, who was accused in the Gadoli case, was shot dead at Hotel City Point in Gurugram on Tuesday, 2 January.

Three people, including Singh (56), the owner of Hotel City Point, where Divya was allegedly murdered, were arrested in the case.