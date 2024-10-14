Baba Siddique Murder: What's Lawrence Bishnoi's Motive? More Than Salman Khan

"Bade aadmi ko maarne wala aur bhi bada bann jaata hai" (The person who kills a big man ends up becoming even bigger). This dialogue from a Ram Gopal Varma film, is important to understanding the Lawrence Bishnoi story.

Already accused of assassinating Sidhu Moose Wala in 2022, Bishnoi's gang has now claimed responsibility for killing NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai on 12 October.

Siddique is a former MLA and leader of Ajit Pawar's NCP, which is part of the ruling coalition in Maharashtra. He is also known to be close to a number of Bollywood film stars such as Sanjay Dutt, Shah Rukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty and, most importantly in this context, Salman Khan.

So, what is Bishnoi's motive behind killing Baba Siddique? And how does he continue to operate from jail?

We'll answer these two questions in this piece.