Gangster Raju Theth Killed: This 17-Year Gang War Has More Drama Than a Film

Gangster Raju Theth has been gunned down in Rajasthan's Sikar on Saturday, in an alleged gang-war incident. Theth was killed near his residence in Sikar's Udyog Nagar area in the morning of 3 December. He was in his forties.

Rohit Godara, a prominent member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, is said to have taken responsibility for Theth's killing in a purported Facebook post.

The post says, "Raju Theth was killed today. I Rohit Godara, take complete responsibility for the killing. He was involved in the killing of my brother Anand Pal ji and Balbir ji. We have avenged them by killing him (Raju Theth). As far as our other enemies are concerned, we'll meet them soon."