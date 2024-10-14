'Those Helping Salman...': Baba Siddique's Killers, Their Plan & Bishnoi Links

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique's death shook the nation.

On the evening of 12 October, while Dusshera celebrations were at its peak in Bandra's Kherwadi, three attackers got off a car shot at the senior leader while he was walking to his son and MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office along with three contables who were a part of his security team.

The attack, in which several of the accused are found to have links with the gang of Lawrence Bishnoi, took place while Siddique was under Y security. About two weeks before the attack, Siddique had also received a threat to his life, sources said.