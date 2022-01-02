COVID Vaccination for Teens to Begin on Monday, Over 5 Lakh Registered on CoWIN

India is all set to vaccinate its adolescents in the age group of 15-18. The vaccination drive is expected to begin on Monday, 3 January. Online registrations on CoWIN for the same began on Sunday, 2 January, and within hours (as of 9:30 AM), the website had already seen nearly 3,57,984 registrations for this age group. This number stood at 5,31,584 in the portal at around 3:30 PM on Sunday.

PM Modi had announced on December 25 that the vaccine would now be available for the 15-18 age group as well. All those born in 2007 or before are now eligible for the vaccine against COVID-19 in India.