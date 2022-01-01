COVID-19 Vaccine For 15-18 Age Group: Registrations Begin on CoWIN From Today

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that registration for COVID-19 vaccination for teenagers between the age-group 15-18 years will begin on Saturday, 1 January, on the CoWIN portal.
COVID-19 vaccination for this age group will begin from 3 January and only COVAXIN vaccine will be given to the children.
The health minister made the announcement on his official Twitter handle.
"On the occasion of New Year, the registration for COVID-19 vaccination opens for teenagers aged 15-18 years on the CoWIN portal. I request family members to register eligible children for the vaccination. #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine," he tweeted in Hindi.
Meanwhile, India on Saturday morning reported 22,775 new coronavirus cases, a jump from 16,764 cases recorded on Friday. The total active caseload rose to 1,04,781.
While the recoveries stood at 8,949, the toll stands at 406 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the health ministry's update.
A total of 1,431 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected across 23 states and Union territories in the country so far. Most cases of Omicron have been reported from Maharashtra. Delhi is second on the list, followed by Kerala, Gujarat, and Rajasthan.
