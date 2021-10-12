Covaxin Gets SEC Nod for Emergency Use for Children Between 2-18 Years

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) has given a recommendation to Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) for the use of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for 2-18 year olds, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday, 12 October, quoting official sources.

“After detailed deliberation, the committee recommended for grant of market authorization of the vaccine for the age group of 2 to 18 years for restricted use in emergency situation,” the subject expert panel said in a statement, according to India Today.

The Hyderabad-based maker Bharat Biotech had completed Phase-2 and Phase-3 trials of Covaxin on children below 18 years of age in September.

(With inputs from ANI.)

(This is a developing story. It will be updated with details.)