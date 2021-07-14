Zika Virus: Kerala's Tally Reaches 23 After 4 More Test Positive

As Kerala battles COVID-19, the state recorded four new cases of Zika virus, bringing the total number of cases to 23 on Wednesday, 14 July, according to India Today.

State Health Minister Veena George said that a 16-year-old Thiruvananthapuram girl was found infected with the virus.

Among the affected was also a 38-year-old doctor from a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram and two others, including a woman, India Today reported.

On Monday, Thiruvananthapuram Medical College began testing samples. Fifteen were tested, out of which one was found to be infected with Zika, and another with dengue, according to the report.

