Congress Questions PM's Absence at All-Party Meeting Before Monsoon Session

Monsoon Session 2022: Government is likely to introduce 24 new bills in the monsoon session
An all-party meeting called by the government ahead of the start of the Monsoon session of Parliament, was held on Sunday, 17 July, with leaders from across the political spectrum attending it.
The government was represented by senior Union Minister Rajnath Singh, deputy leader of the Lok Sabha, his cabinet colleague and BJP's leader in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal, and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.
Leaders from almost all parties, including Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and Jairam Ramesh, DMK's TR Baalu and Tiruchi Siva, Trinamool Congress' Sudeep Bandyopadhyay and NCP's Sharad Pawar were present at the meeting.
Biju Janata Dal's Pinaki Misra, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party's Vijaysai Reddy and Midhun Reddy, Telangana Rashtra Samithi's Keshav Rao and Nama Nageshwar Rao, Rashtriya Janata Dal's AD Singh and Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut were also present in the meeting.
However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not present at the meeting, causing the Opposition to raise questions on his absence, calling it ‘unparliamentary.’
Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh criticised his absence, to which Union Minister Pralhad Joshi retaliated by asking Congress how many times Manmohan Singh had attended the all-party meeting.
It has been a practice for the government to call an all-party meeting before the start of the session to deliberate on issues and put forth the legislative agenda. The Monsoon session of the Parliament will begin on 18 July and continue till 12 August.
As reported by ANI, Union Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said, "Congress' Jairam Ramesh raised the issue that PM didn't attend the meeting today. I want to tell him that before 2014, the PM never used to attend the all-part meet. How many times did Manmohan Singh ji attend the all-party meeting?"
He added that 45 political parties were invited, of which 36 attended. He also said that 36 leaders put forth their views.
Joshi said that 32 bills have been indicated from various departments and will be presented in this session of Parliament.
"14 bills are ready. We will not pass the bills without discussion," Joshi said.
Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge told the news agency that 13 issues were taken up in the meeting.
"They didn't even tell us about those 14 bills. We'll barely have 14 working days in session. We've to discuss 20 topics and pass 32 bills," he said.
(With PTI inputs.)