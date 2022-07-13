'Jumlajeevi' to 'Taanashahi': Unparliamentary Words MPs Cannot Use in the House

Unparliamentary words expunged from the House.
A booklet released by the Lok Sabha Secretariat has listed out words and expressions that would be considered unparliamentary in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The list comes ahead of the Monsoon session, which begins on 18 July.
The Secretariat has compiled words and expressions, which have been periodically deemed unparliamentary by the Chair in various Legislative bodies as well as in Parliament, for easy access in the future. However, the Rajya Sabha chairman and the Lok Sabha speaker will have the last say in expunging them.
Here are some of the words and expressions declared unparliamentary:
Abused
Ahankar
Anarchist
Apmaan
Asatya
Ashamed
Baal Buddhi
Bechara
Behri Sarkaar
Betrayed
Bloodshed
Bloody
Bobcut
COVID Spreader
Chamcha
Chamchagiri
Cheated
Chelas
Childishness
Corrupt
Coward
Criminal
Crocodile Tears
Dadagiri
Dalal
Danga
Dhindhora Peetna
Dictatorial
Disgrace
Dohra Charitra
Donkey
Drama
Eyewash
Foolish
Fudge
Gaddar
Ghadiyali Ansu
Girgit
Goons
Hooliganism
Hypocrisy
Incompetent
Jaichand
Jumlajeevi
Kala Bazaari
Kala Din
Khalistani
Khareed Farokht
Khoon see Kheti
Lie
Lollipop
Mislead
Nautanki
Nikamma
Pitthu
Samvedanheen
Sexual Harassment
Shakuni
Snoopgate
Taanashah
Taanashahi
Untrue
Vinash Purush
Vishwasghat
