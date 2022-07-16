Laxmikant Bajpai Appointed BJP's Chief Whip in RS Ahead of Monsoon Session

Laxmikant Bajpai appointed as BJP's new chief in Rajya Sabha ahead of monsoon session.
Photo: Twitter/@LKBajpaiBJP
Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday, 15 July, appointed Laxmikant Bajpai as the party's new chief whip in Rajya Sabha.
The appointment was announced by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi ahead of the upcoming Monsoon session.
"Congratulations to Shri @LKBajpaiBJP ji on being appointed @BJP4India's chief whip in Rajya Sabha. I am confident that he will effectively manage government business in the House..." tweeted Prahlad Joshi.
Bajpai is a former president of Uttar Pradesh BJP and succeeds Shiv Pratap Shukla, whose term ended in the House recently.
He has also served in the UP Assembly for four terms.
Along with Bajpai, the BJP also announced its leader in the Upper House. BJP has again appointed Piyush Goyal as its leader in the Upper House.
However, after the retirement of Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, the party is yet to take a call on its deputy leader in the House.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)