Canadian PM Clashes With Conservative Leader Over Election Timing, Healthcare

Canadian Prime Minister and Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau clashed with Conservative leader Erin O’Toole in the first national TV debate, held in French, of the general election campaign in Quebec, Canada, on Wednesday, 8 September.

Last month, Trudeau had called a snap election, which will be held on 20 September, two years ahead of schedule.

Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-François Blanchet, New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh, and Green Party leader Annamie Paul also participated in the debate.

Trudeau has been facing criticism for calling the snap election in the middle of a fourth pandemic wave in the country.