As Canada Extends Travel Ban to India, US Eases Its Travel Curbs

The travel ban, scheduled to be lifted on 21 July, was extended for a month until 21 August on Monday, 19 July.

It was first put in place amid the second surge of COVID infection in India, on 22 April and has been extended for the fourth time over apprehensions of the Delta variant of COVID-19, Hindustan Times reported.

A Health Canada press release stated that the extension of the ban was “based on public health advice", HT reported.

Additionally, requirements related to travel to another country via Canada have also been enhanced for travellers from India. Passengers connecting to another point of departure though Canadian territory will be required to have a mandatory pre-departure negative RT-PCR test, HT reported.

(With inputs from PTI AND Hindustan Times)