As Canada Extends Travel Ban to India, US Eases Its Travel Curbs

The United States on Monday, 19 July changed the travel advisory for India from Level 4, which urges citizens to not travel to the significant country to Level 3, which merely asks the public to reconsider travel.
The United States on Monday, 19 July, changed the travel advisory for India from Level 4, which urges citizens not travel to the significant country to Level 3, which merely asks the public to reconsider travelling.
Meanwhile, Canada has suspended all flights coming from India until 21 August.
According to a statement by the US State Department, the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 3 Travel Health Notice for India due to COVID-19, indicating a high level of COVID-19 in the country, PTI reported.
An official statement added, "Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorised vaccine. Before planning any international travel, please review the CDC's specific recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers," PTI quoted.
Restrictions on travelling to Pakistan have remained at Level 3 due to terrorism, even though the CDC had issued a Level 2 notice for the nation.
According to PTI, the state department said, "Reconsider travelling to Pakistan due to terrorism and sectarian violence. Exercise increased caution in Pakistan due to COVID-19. Some areas have increased risk. Read the entire Travel Advisory."
The travel ban, scheduled to be lifted on 21 July, was extended for a month until 21 August on Monday, 19 July.
It was first put in place amid the second surge of COVID infection in India, on 22 April and has been extended for the fourth time over apprehensions of the Delta variant of COVID-19, Hindustan Times reported.
A Health Canada press release stated that the extension of the ban was “based on public health advice", HT reported.
Additionally, requirements related to travel to another country via Canada have also been enhanced for travellers from India. Passengers connecting to another point of departure though Canadian territory will be required to have a mandatory pre-departure negative RT-PCR test, HT reported.
(With inputs from PTI AND Hindustan Times)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 20 Jul 2021,11:28 AM IST