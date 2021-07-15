Can Indians Travel to the UK, Australia, and Canada? What Rules Apply?

Indians will have to wait a little longer to travel to the UK and the US without quarantining first. Even as the second wave is ebbing, India continues to be on both the countries' 'Red Lists' – or a country designated with higher COVID-19 transmission.

As far as Canada goes, it has put in place a complete ban for those travelling from India. However, it is allowed with a third-party (read a different country) COVID-19 negative report.

In the wake of this rule, Serbia had become a popular halt for Indians travelling to Canada. But hundreds of Indians were recently left stranded at the Belgrade airport after the Serbian government introduced a new rule for Indians to complete a mandatory seven-day quarantine.

So, what should you know if you're planning to travel? Who is allowed to enter these countries? What are the quarantine guidelines to travel directly to different countries? Do you need an RT-PCR? What if you are fully vaccinated?