Sensex Reclaims 60K, Nifty Crosses 17,900 as Banking Stocks Surge

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) rose to 60,096.91 points around noon on Wednesday, 5 January. It had opened at 59,921.98 points.

Sensex and broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) had declined marginally in early trade on Wednesday as a third COVID-19 wave looms large in India.

At 9:30 am on Wednesday, Sensex traded at 59,818 points, down 0.1 percent from its previous close of 59,855 points.