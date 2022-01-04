Apple Becomes First Firm to Cross Record $3 Trillion Market Cap, Then Slips

The market cap of Apple finally crossed the $3-trillion mark (which is almost India's GDP), more than a year after surpassing the $2-trillion mark.

Shortly after hitting the $3-trillion milestone late on Monday, the market cap dipped again a bit during the day. The Apple stock closed at $182.01.

In order to officially designate Apple as the first publicly-traded company to have the $3-trillion valuation, the market cap must be above the $3-trillion mark when the market closes after the day's trade, reported The Verge.