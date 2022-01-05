COVID-19: India Reports 58,097 Fresh Cases, Omicron Tally Rises to 2,135

India reported 27,553 new COVID-19 cases and 284 deaths on Sunday.
As COVID-19 cases in India continue to show an upward trend, India reported 58,097 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 5 January, significantly higher than the 37,379 cases on Tuesday.
The country also reported 534 deaths in the last 24 hours. On Tuesday, 124 deaths had been reported.
A total of 2,135 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected across 24 states and Union territories in India so far.
A weekend curfew has been imposed in Delhi, the state government announced on Tuesday
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has tested positive for COVID-19 and has said that he's experiencing mild symptoms
The Karnataka government has announced a weekend curfew in the state
Several states have announced COVID curbs in light of the rise in cases.
A total of 2,135 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected across 24 states and Union territories in India so far, with Meghalaya reporting its first case of the variant.
While Maharashtra tops the chart with 653 Omicron cases, Delhi comes next with 464 cases so far.
The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday announced fresh guidelines for the management of COVID-19.
As per the new rules, for districts in the state that cross 1,000 active cases, public places like restaurants, cinema halls, and spas will function at 50 percent of their total capacity. Gyms and pools will remain closed.
Moreover, in districts with over 1,000 cases:
COVID-19 help desks will be set up at religious institutions and masks will be mandatorily worn at these sites.
For weddings and other functions taking place in closed spaces, not more than 100 people can assemble. For functions taking place in open spaces, only 50 percent of a ground's total capacity can be filled.
Night curfew hours will be extended in the state from Thursday. Instead of the previously stipulated 11 pm to 5 am, the curfew will remain in place from 10 pm to 6 am.
School for classes up to the 10th grade will remain shut from 6 January to 14 January.
A 48-hour-old negative RT PCR test will be required for anyone visiting the Magh mela in Prayagraj later this month, the government has announced.
After a Crisis Management Committee of the Bhopal district on Tuesday, it was decided that a mask campaign would be restarted in Bhopal district from Wednesday.
Those who are seen without a mask in public places will be fined Rs 200.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan appealed to the people of the state to practise caution amid the third COVID-19 outbreak.
Fifty-nine more doctors of Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) in Patna have tested positive for COVID-19, news agency ANI reported, citing the state authorities. A total of 159 doctors at the Patna hospital have tested positive in the past two days.
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday announced a weekend curfew, which will remain in force from 10 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday.
Further, as per the latest orders, the metro and buses are permitted to operate at 100 percent seating capacity. However, no standing passengers will be allowed in the metro.
International passengers arriving in Mumbai from at-risk nations, high-risk countries and the UAE will be asked to take the rapid RT PCR test at the Mumbai International Airport, as per the latest guidelines announced by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.
If negative, they will be allowed to leave and asked to stay under a seven-day home quarantine. Those found positive will have to undergo institutional quarantine.
