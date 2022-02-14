SEBI Fines Ex-NSE CEO Over Sway of ‘Unknown Yogi’ in Stock Exchange’s Decisions

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has penalised the National Stock Exchange (NSE), and its former CEOs Chitra Ramkrishna and Ravi Narain, over violations in security contract rules and lapses in the hiring procedure for senior-level appointments.

A fine of Rs 3 crore has been imposed on Ramkrishna, Rs 2 crore each on the NSE, Narain, and former group operating officer and advisor to the MD Anand Subramanian, as well as Rs 6 lakh on V R Narasimhan, who had been serving as the chief regulatory officer and chief compliance officer.