SEBI Fines Ex-NSE CEO Over Sway of ‘Unknown Yogi’ in Stock Exchange’s Decisions

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has penalised the National Stock Exchange (NSE), and its former CEOs Chitra Ramkrishna and Ravi Narain, over violations in security contract rules and lapses in the hiring procedure for senior-level appointments.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has penalised the National Stock Exchange (NSE), and its former CEOs Chitra Ramkrishna and Ravi Narain, over violations in security contract rules and lapses in the hiring procedure for senior-level appointments.
A fine of Rs 3 crore has been imposed on Ramkrishna, Rs 2 crore each on the NSE, Narain, and former group operating officer and advisor to the MD Anand Subramanian, as well as Rs 6 lakh on V R Narasimhan, who had been serving as the chief regulatory officer and chief compliance officer.
The details of the arrangement have stirred a controversy.
What are the charges against former CEO Ramkrishna? Who is the spiritual entity who allegedly influenced her decisions? What does the SEBI say? Here's what we know.
Ramkrishna, who had served as the CEO and MD of NSE between 2013-2016, has submitted that she had sought guidance from a spiritual person on many personal and professional matters.
The former NSE chief had shared internal confidential information of the stock exchange, such as the organisational structure, dividend scenario, financial results, human resource policies, etc with the unknown person through email.
As per the SEBI, Anand Subramanian, who was an accomplice of the yogi, was appointed to his post as group operating officer without due procedure, even as he lacked relevant experience.
Further, due to the spiritual entity's influence on Ramkrishna, Subramanian was given an atypically high pay of Rs 4 crore per annum – more than the compensation of most seniors at NSE, as per the SEBI.
“Hence, there appears to be a glaring conspiracy of a money-making scheme that involves Ramkrishna and Subramanian with the unknown person, by which Ramkrishna would increase the compensation granted to Subramanian and Subramanian would then pay the unknown person from such increased compensation,” the SEBI has said.
"I note that Noticee no. 1 (Ramkrishna) has submitted that for the past 20 years she has sought guidance from the unknown person on many personal and professional matters and therefore, it may suffice to say that Noticee no. 1 holds the unknown person in very high regard and is influenced significantly by the unknown person," the SEBI order states.
"It also begs to question as to why Noticee no. 6 (Subramanian), with no relevant experience, was appointed as Chief Strategic Advisor to the MD and CEO by Noticee no. 1 when she was already taking all her official advice from the unknown person, admittedly for the past 20 years," the order states.
Subramanian first served as the chief strategic advisor and was re-designated as group operating officer. He was later appointed as the advisor to MD and CEO of NSE from April 2015 to October 2016.
"Chitra is totally dependent on Subramanian and does not do anything without his consultation,” the market regulator notes in its order.
Former NSE CEO Ramkrishna has submitted that the unknown person is a spiritual force having no physical persona.
The SEBI order states that “The unknown person according to Ramkrishna was a spiritual force that could manifest itself anywhere it wanted and did not have any physical or locational co-ordinates and largely dwelt in the Himalayan ranges,” the SEBI order said.
"Noticee no. 1 has made incorrect and misleading submission before NSE that the unknown person was a ‘siddha-purusha’ or ‘paramhansa’ who did not have physical persona and could materialise at will," it added.
In addition to the heavy fines imposed on the NSE officials, the market regulator has also barred stock exchange from launching any new product for a period of six months.
Ramkrishna and Subramanian have been restrained from associating with any market infrastructure institution or any intermediary registered with the SEBI for a period of three years, while Narain has been curbed from the same for two years.
The government body has also directed the NSE to forfeit Ramkrishna's excess leave encashment of Rs 1.54 crore and the deferred bonus of Rs 2.83 crore, and has asked for it to be deposited to its Investor Protection Fund Trust within six days.