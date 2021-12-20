Sensex Down 1,300 Points, Nifty Below 16,600 Over Omicron Fears

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) extended their losses and were trading over 2 per cent lower during the afternoon deals on Monday, 20 December, taking cues from their global peers which sank as rising global Omicron infections threatened to derail economic recovery.

At 2:35 pm, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1,312.75 points (2.30 percent) at 55,698.99, while the broader Nifty 50 was trading at 16,574.50, down 410.70 points (2.42% percent).

Major companies were trading in a sea of red. Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), NTPC, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Kotak Mahindra Bank were some of the biggest laggards in the afternoon session of trade. However, Cipla and Sun Pharma were among the top gainers.