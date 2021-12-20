Sensex Down 1,300 Points, Nifty Below 16,600 Over Omicron Fears

The S&P BSE Sensex dipped 3.15% at 55,217.98, while the broader Nifty 50 was down 3.24% and was trading at 16,434.85
(Photo: iStock)
The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) extended their losses and were trading over 2 per cent lower during the afternoon deals on Monday, 20 December, taking cues from their global peers which sank as rising global Omicron infections threatened to derail economic recovery.
At 2:35 pm, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1,312.75 points (2.30 percent) at 55,698.99, while the broader Nifty 50 was trading at 16,574.50, down 410.70 points (2.42% percent).
Major companies were trading in a sea of red. Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), NTPC, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Kotak Mahindra Bank were some of the biggest laggards in the afternoon session of trade. However, Cipla and Sun Pharma were among the top gainers.
Among other sectoral indices, the BSE Realty index plunged 6.7 percent. The Metal, Oil & Gas and Capital Goods indices dived more than 4 percent each. All sectoral indices were down over 2 percent each.
Among the broader indices, the BSE Midcap index plunged 4.4 per cent while the Smallcap index was down 4.2 percent.
(With inputs from The Times of India, Indian Express and Business Standard)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)