Inflation, Lockdown, GST: Amroha's World-Famous Dholak Market Badly Hit
Despite the benefits of the govt's 'One District One Product' scheme, inflation continues to play spoilsport.
Shadab Moizee
Amroha's world-famous dholak market.
(Photo: The Quint/ShadabMoizee)
Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam, Subroto Adhikari Video Producer: Shohini Bose
Uttar Pradesh's Amroha, which goes to the polls in the second phase of the ongoing Assembly elections, is famous worldwide for its dholak-making industry. Amroha is the hub of India's biggest dholak market, and the instruments made here are sold overseas too.
"I started working at the dholak market 55 years ago, with only Rs 600. Today, close to 9,000 dholaks are made every day. Besides, tabla, bongo, damru, bhangra dhol, and other percussion instruments are sold in Amroha," said Shakti Kumar Agarwal, president of Amroha's Wooden Handicraft Association.
The Quint's Shadab Moizee travelled to Amroha to find out what the state of the dholak-making industry and the makers was.
"In India, dholaks are made only in Amroha. Amroha's dholak market dates back to the pre-Mughal era. Close to 5,000 people are associated with the dholak industry. Today, inflation, lockdown, reduced sale, and GST exemption on dholak are adversely impacting the industry."
Rajiv Kumar Prajapati, Dholak Seller, Amroha
Amroha's dholak market.
'Inflation a Dampener'
To support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the Uttar Pradesh government had introduced the 'One District One Product' (ODOP) scheme. Dholak was part of the scheme, and several people associated with the dholak industry benefitted from the same.
"The government has promoted the dholak industry as part of the ODOP scheme. It is running training centres for us. There's provision for 25 percent subsidy on loans. But inflation has affected our industry. The raw materials used in making dholaks are expensive. The cost of fuel and transporting dholaks is also high."
Rajiv Kumar Prajapati, Dholak Seller, Amroha
However, many dholak makers have not received their ODOP cards, and therefore, have not been able to get the benefits of the scheme.
"Many of us have not received our ODOP cards. I have not got my card yet due to technical glitches. The bank has refused to give me subsidy on loans."
Dholaks are completely made by hand, from start to finish. Since they are handicraft items, they are exempted from GST. But that's not good news for the dholak makers and sellers.
"Exemption of GST on dholaks is actually a loss for us. We have to pay GST on the raw materials used to make dholaks. That increases the price of dholaks, but we don't get the right price for our dholaks."
Rajiv Kumar Prajapati, Dholak Seller, Amroha
Besides, those associated with the dholak industry have appealed to the government to assist them with better promotion and help with overseas sales.
"We urge the state government to better promote the dholak industry and help with the overseas sale. Also, it will be a big help if a separate industrial area is allotted to the dholak market."
Madhav Agarwal, Dholak Seller, Amroha
