SBI YONO App: Instant Digital Loan Offers up to Rs 35 Lakh, Know All the Details

SBI Real Time Xpress Credit feature details.
(Photo: Twitter)
The State Bank of India, SBI, the largest public sector lender in India, has recently revealed the launch of its flagship personal loan product Real Time Xpress Credit (RTXC) on its YONO app. This aims to offer convenience to customers and promotes digital empowerment so that they do not have to visit SBI branches to apply for a personal loan. It is important to note that the SBI Real Time Xpress Credit (RTXC) personal loan feature is applicable for salaried individuals.
The ones who have a salary account at the SBI can avail the benefits of the SBI Real Time Xpress Credit (RTXC) personal loan feature. They can experience the convenience of RTXC from the comfort of their homes through the YONO app. The process is going to be hundred percent paperless and digital.
It is to be noted that the process of availing the benefits of the SBI Real Time Xpress Credit (RTXC) personal loan feature is an eight-step journey that is easy and instant.
Before availing the benefits, it is important to understand who is eligible to use the feature. There are certain criteria that people need to keep in mind if they want to use the feature.
The eligibility criteria are as follows:
Individuals who have a salary account with SBI can use the feature.
They should have a minimum monthly income of Rs 15,000.
Employees working with: Central/State/quasi-government, central PSUS and for-profit state PSUS are eligible.
It is to be noted that under the SBI Xpress Credit Personal Loan facility, people can avail of the maximum term loan amount of Rs 35 lakh. It is also important to remember that the bank claims to charge low interests.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)