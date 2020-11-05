SBI Q2 Results: Profit Surges 52% Year-on-Year To Rs 4,574 Crore

The bank’s non-interest income remained flat at Rs 8,528 crore from Rs 8,538 crore earned during Q2FY20.

Image used for representation only. | (Photo: PTI)

Lending major State Bank of India on Wednesday, 4 November, reported a rise of 51.88 percent in its standalone net profit for Q2FY21 on a year-on-year basis.

Besides, the Net Interest Income (NII) increased to Rs 28,181 crore in Q2FY21 from Rs 24,600 crore in Q2FY20, an increase of 14.56 percent YoY.

"The bank has delivered a strong performance in Q2FY21 with all-round improvement in 'Profitability, Capital Adequacy and Provision Coverage Ratio, including Additional Provision over Minimum Regulatory Provisions' required," the SBI said in a statement.

However, the bank's non-interest income (excluding one-off items) remained flat at Rs 8,528 crore from Rs 8,538 crore earned during Q2FY20.