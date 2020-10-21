SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Result Released, Mains Scheduled for 31 Oct

The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the results for the preliminary recruitment exam held for the post of Junior Associate. Candidates who have cleared the SBI prelims exam can now appear for the Mains exam which is scheduled to be held on 31 October.

SBI has announced 8,000 vacancies for the post of Junior Associate, which is a clerical level post. For selected candidates, the basic pay started at Rs 13,075. Candidates will be paid in the range of Rs 11,765 to Rs 31,450. The SBI clerk main exam will be of 2 hours and 40 minutes. Students will have to answer 200 questions for one mark each. For every wrong answer, 1/4th of a mark will be deducted. The questions will be asked from four sections – general financial awareness, general English, quantitative aptitude, and reasoning ability.

How to Check SBI Clerk Prelims 2020 Results Online

Visit the official website: sbi.co.in

Click on the ‘careers’ link at the top corner

Click on the result link under SBI junior associate post

Log-in using credentials

Result will appear, download

How to Download SBI Clerk Mains 2020 Admit Card