Lost Your SBI ATM Card? Here Are Four Ways to Block Your Card

If you have lost your SBI ATM card or if it has been stolen, it is necessary that you report it and ensure that the card is blocked so that there are no fraudulent/unauthorised transactions which take place. Fortunately, SBI has introduced several methods through which you can block your cards immediately. You can block your lost or stolen SBI ATM card by call, SMS, NetBanking, through the SBI YONO App and on the SBI website. Here are the steps to block your card through various methods:

How to Block SBI ATM Card Via Phone Call

SBI has 24X7 helpline numbers that are accessible via mobile as well as landline numbers in India. Call any of these three helpline numbers to raise a request to block an ATM card. 1800 11 2211 (toll-free)

1800 425 3800 (toll-free)

080 2659 9990

How to Block SBI ATM Card Online Using Netbanking

Login to www.onlinesbi.com with your username and password.

Under the "e-services" tab, select "ATM Card Services" > "Block ATM Card"

Select the bank account that the card you choose to block is linked to.

The next page will display all active and blocked card numbers with their first four and last four digits.

Select the card you wish to block and choose the "reason" to block the card.

Verify details and click "Submit."

Choose one of the two modes of identity authentication: SMS OTP or Profile Password.

Enter the SMS OTP or Profile Password and click "confirm."

A message on successful submission of the request will be displayed with a Ticket Number. The ATM-cum-debit card is now blocked. You may note the Ticket Number for future reference.

How to Block SBI ATM Card Via YONO App

If you use SBI's YONO mobile app, login through the app, tap on "Services" > "Debit Card Hotlisting" > "Select Debit Card" > "Select Card Number" In the next step select the reason for blocking the card. An OTP will be sent to your registered number. Enter the OTP in the space provided on the app and tap on "Submit."

